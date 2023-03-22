The hot topic for discussion this week in Charlottetown is the location for the safe injection site and who is or isn’t happy about where it was slated to go.
You can definitely tell we’re into election escapades because now nobody is happy about the location ... suddenly. Not one party had the bollocks to stand up and say it was a good place because it was central to every need for those who would be using the site. It was too close to people, businesses, downtown, daycares, schools, you name it, it was too close to everything.
So why was the location chosen initially? Because it was central to everything needed for support and help the people using it, that’s why.
I’m thinking drug users must be considered of lesser worth than drunks just by what I understand from the people who don’t want the site ‘there’. I doubt if anyone actually wants to be addicted to drugs or wants to be visible injecting drugs or for that matter isn’t aware they’re considered of a little less worth because that is how they cope. It’s not a happy necessity but unfortunately problems exist, stuff happens and people end up dead on the streets, behind garbage bins and in other unseemly locations because they’ve taken substances that have put them at risk.
If you don’t have that problem in your family or amongst your friends, lucky you, but I can bet there are people in your circle who do and just don’t talk about it. You might say they are being given a free hand and condoning the use of drugs by offering them a place to do it, but guess what, it will happen anyway, someplace else, regardless. So, would you rather offer the location or run the risk of running across a person somewhere injecting a drug, dropping a needle or maybe stumbling across someone dying from an overdose.
NIMBY, that’s what this conversation is about, if not here then where? Politicians are cowards and some people are complicit in their ignorance.
