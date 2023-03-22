The hot topic for discussion this week in Charlottetown is the location for the safe injection site and who is or isn’t happy about where it was slated to go. 

You can definitely tell we’re into election escapades because now nobody is happy about the location ... suddenly. Not one party had the bollocks to stand up and say it was a good place because it was central to every need for those who would be using the site. It was too close to people, businesses, downtown, daycares, schools, you name it, it was too close to everything. 

