Herd immunity. It doesn’t sound like a phrase referring to humans, yet it is exactly what countries around the globe are working towards when it comes to combating COVID-19.
The message is clear. Our lives will not look anything close to normal until enough people have taken the vaccine.
The advice and recommendations are crystal clear. Non-essential inter-provincial and international travel is not recommended.
And there is no set date for when we will be able to move about more freely without the fear of contracting or spreading the virus.
But common sense will tell you, don’t make travel plans for March Break or even summer vacation at this point.
Considering the fact the second wave of COVID-19 is lingering in most of Canada it is a stretch to even think about the reestablishment of the Atlantic Bubble anytime soon.
Yes it is frustrating for many who want to get on with life, not only in the form of vacation, but to reconnect with family and friends who are now just a two-dimensional face on a screen.
But let’s think about how much nicer it will be to have those reunions without COVID-19 hanging over our heads.
Sit back and relax. It’s going to be a long ride yet.
Charlotte MacAulay
