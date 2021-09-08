Recently I was told the annual poverty line income for one person on PEI was $25,942.
What is a yearly income $7,000 below the PEI poverty line called?
Some of us seniors on a fixed income are trying to live thousands of dollars below our provincial poverty line.
How is one supposed to keep up a car, even an old rig - to have some form of independence and pleasure if one is in this financial category? Then there is dental and eye care. The cost of food has skyrocked along with other essentials.
How can any politician have the gall to come to our door asking for support?
Juanita Leeco,
One of many neglected seniors,
Montague
