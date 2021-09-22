Hello Sue Allen, wherever you are. Hello Glover, wherever you are, and hello Burt Collins, wherever you are.
I don’t know these people. I don’t know where they’re from and quite honestly, I only know one thing about them. They play golf. How do I know? Well, I found a Titleist golf ball with ‘Sue Allen’ embossed on it on the second hole at Dundarave. I found a Titleist with Bert Collins’ name on it on the 17th hole, near the water, at Eagles Glenn, and I found a Titleist with just the name ‘Glover’ on it on the third hole at Anderson’s Creek.
That is not to say, Sue, Bert and Glover played at Dundarave, Eagles Glenn or Anderson’s Creek, they could have, but at the very least, someone who found a ball embossed with their name, played at those courses, then re-lost the ball. Which brings me to something, as a golfer I will never understand, and that is why put your name on a golf ball? It’s not like a company that puts a logo on a ball to give away as a promotional item to clients and friends, or a golf course which emblazons their own logo on a ball to buy to use, or as a souvenir. If I find a ball with, say, a Cabot Links logo on it, I know a couple of things. Whomever played this ball, either found it, or was at Cabot Links, bought it, then lost it. Millions of balls around the world are lost and found this way every year.
Why then do people put their own name on a golf ball? It’s something I would certainly never do. The reason is simple enough. If you’re deep in the woods, looking for your ball, and find mine, I don’t want anyone knowing Jeff Hutcheson hit a ball 30 yards into the woods on the left of the third fairway. I don’t want you to know the ball you scooped out from the bottom of the pond is mine. I don’t want you to know the ball in the farm field adjacent to the fairway is mine. I don’t want you to know the ball that bounced off the road into the neighbour’s pool is mine. It’s embarrassing. Plus, I have left hundreds of balls in hundreds of locations over the years, and don’t need to be reminded, even once, of the folly of my shot.
There are some occasions where having an actual name on the ball can be fun, or at least be the vehicle to make playful fun of someone. When I turned 50, my friend Paul gave me some Titleist balls emblazoned with ‘Hutch’s 50 ... holy s**t’ They never saw the light of day. First, TMI (too much information). Now, not only would people know who lost the ball, but they would know how old he was as well. I don’t think so. I still have the balls to this day. A bunch of CTV colleagues and I gather at a former boss’s place in the Muskoka area of Ontario for a yearly golf outing. One year, when we were playing at the host’s home club, we had a bunch of balls made up that said... “If found, please return to (his name)”, and then scattered a couple of dozen in easy to find places around his course. Funny stuff. Or, at least we thought so.
Which brings us right back to why put your name on your golf ball? The answer is I just don’t know. Perhaps someone, as a gesture, gave you a dozen balls with your name on them for a birthday or to mark an occasion. Fair enough. But remember, you play those balls with the constant risk of someone finding out just how off the rails you came on any certain hole. That’s not for me.
Oh, and by the way, if anyone has found a Titleist golf ball, with the number 26 and the initials JWH on it, it’s not mine.
