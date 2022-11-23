MV Holiday Island

The MV Holiday Island was rendered unusable by an engine room fire on July 22. A Nova Scotia company has won the $1.6 million contract to dismantle it over the next 15 months. Graphic file photo

Transport Canada has awarded the more than $1.6 million contract to dispose of the MV Holiday Island to a Nova Scotia company.

RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd of Antigonish was the winning bidder at $1,656,970.31 with the tender awarded November 16.

ferry fire two.jpg

The MV Holiday Island anchored on a shoal just off the Wood Islands Ferry Terminal when a fire was discovered in the engine room on July 22. Gordon Stewart photo

