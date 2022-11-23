Transport Canada has awarded the more than $1.6 million contract to dispose of the MV Holiday Island to a Nova Scotia company.
RJ MacIsaac Construction Ltd of Antigonish was the winning bidder at $1,656,970.31 with the tender awarded November 16.
In October it was announced the Northumberland Ferries vessel would not return to service after a July 22 engine fire that forced the evacuation of more than 200 passengers a short distance from the dock in Wood Islands.
The Antigonish firm describes itself as a marine construction and demolition company. It has previously dismantled Navy ships among others.
The Holiday Island must be removed from the Wood Islands ferry terminal by early December, Transport Canada said, and the company has until February 28, 2024 to finish the project.
The ship will be moved to the company’s facility where the hull will be cut into small sections and hazardous materials disposed of. The tender says the ferry must be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
Two other companies entered bids, according to Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), which handled the awarding of the contract.
They are Marine Recycling Corporation of Port Colborne, Ontario (which has docks in the Sydney area) and Canadian Maritime Engineering, headquartered in Dartmouth with offices in Ontario, BC and Newfoundland.
A PSPC spokesperson would not divulge the amounts of those companies' bids.
RJ MacIsaac Construction could not be reached for comment by press time.
