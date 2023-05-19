Graphic novelist Emily Carrington visited several communities with her book “Our Little Secret,” during a book tour in Western Canada in 2022. The former Maritimer recently won the Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize from Penn State University. Submitted photo
When Emily Carrington received an email congratulating her on winning the Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize for her debut novel ‘Our Little Secret’ she was surprised and shocked.
“It came as a big shock, a very excellent kind of shock,” the former eastern PEI resident, who now lives in British Columbia, said.
She had no idea her publisher had put her name forward for the Penn State University sponsored award. It is presented annually to the best graphic novel, fiction or non-fiction, published in the previous calendar year by a living US or Canadian citizen or resident.
“Every award is different and this is a pretty substantial award. It feels like it makes it okay to feel like a real author,” she said.
“It also made me proud to come from the Maritimes,” she said, pointing out that Cape Breton writer Kate Beaton’s book ‘Ducks - Two Years in the Oil Sands’ received an honorary second place mention.
Considering the population of the Maritimes compared to all of Canada and the US, she said the two books being at the top of the heap is something to be celebrated.
Our Little Secret, a memoir of Ms Carrington’s journey through being a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, was published a year ago. The writing and distribution of her story has been a healing process.
“There has been good feedback,” she said.
A book tour in BC and Alberta last year gave her a lot of insight into who was interested in her book.
“I’ve had positive feedback online too,” she said, noting other survivors who have read the book have relayed how it resonated with them and helped them not feel so alone.
The award has also given Ms Carrington some clarity moving forward.
She has been working on a second book for some time.
“I have sort of rearranged my priorities and realized times are uncertain. It is hard to take financial risks, but it might be worth taking the risk of focusing more on my writing,” she said, noting there isn’t a lot of money in writing, but the messages to readers are important.
Her second novel, which is at the stage of working on her final drawings, is based on a true story of conversations with a friend during the pandemic.
“It is a very different type of book,” she said. “It is much more upbeat.”
For a graphic novelist the pictures are key to telling a story.
Ms Carrington said her drawing ability began at Montague Regional High School under the tutelage of art teacher Megan Power.
“I got really solid basics in high school where we learned about perspective and colour theory - it was a really good program,” she said.
The award comes with a $2,500 prize as well as the two-volume boxed set Lynd Ward: Six Novels in Woodcuts courtesy of the Library of America and will be presented in the fall.
