Emily Carrington

Graphic novelist Emily Carrington visited several communities with her book “Our Little Secret,”  during a book tour in Western Canada in 2022. The former Maritimer recently won the Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize from Penn State University. Submitted photo

When Emily Carrington received an email congratulating her on winning the Lynd Ward Graphic Novel Prize for her debut novel ‘Our Little Secret’ she was surprised and shocked.

“It came as a big shock, a very excellent kind of shock,” the former eastern PEI resident, who now lives in British Columbia, said.

