Islanders waited a long time to have a Child Advocate and now it seems the mention of having an ombudsman is no further ahead.
It remains to be seen how long the wait for that resource will be.
Canadian provinces and territories, with the exception of Nunavut and The Northwest Territories, have an ombudsman office where citizens can launch a complaint if they feel they are being treated unjustly by government.
While there was a brief mention last fall before the legislature was about to sit that the standing committee on legislative management was asked to draft legislation for an ombudsman office since then there has been radio silence on the issue.
There was hope the draft would be tabled in the fall session.
Now here it is spring and no draft has been forthcoming.
A process must be put into place and sooner rather than later.
Yes, we have the Human Rights Commission, but its scope is very detailed in what sort of complaints it can deal with and not every grievance with government can be traced back to a human rights violation.
Unfortunately people have been known to fall through the cracks. If there is no mechanism in place to seal those cracks we at least need the resources to pull people up out of them.
There are so many different services offered by government in so many different departments it only makes sense to have one place where people can go for help if they are being treated unfairly.
It is time to put the legislation in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.