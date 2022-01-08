Kaitlin MacDonald throws from the hack during practice on December 29 at the Montague Curling Club. The newest member of the club has curled for Nunavut at the last two national Scotties and plans to do so again this year provided they go ahead. She is studying at UPEI, taking classes online while staying with her grandfather Syl MacDonald in Souris. Josh Lewis photo
Montague Curling Club's newest member is a two-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts representative for Nunavut who is staying with family in eastern PEI.
Kaitlin MacDonald will curl for Nunavut for the third straight year at the 2022 tournament as the second on a team skipped by Brigitte MacPhail.
She's living with her grandfather, Syl MacDonald, in Souris while studying accounting at UPEI through online courses. Her father, Jeff, is from the Island.
Born in Ontario, MacDonald's family moved to Iqaluit when she was in Grade 5. She started junior curling at 15 after briefly trying the sport when she was younger.
''The junior team back home needed a fourth. I joined them and I've been curling ever since.''
MacDonald, 23, has been impressed with the Montague club and how nice other members have been. With online learning, there is lots of time to play in leagues two nights a week, though recent Covid restrictions have limited her to practising on her own.
The Scotties have offered a competitive field that isn't available in Nunavut and helped make MacDonald a better curler, she said, describing her first tournament as an incredible experience. Last year was a little different with a Covid bubble and this year looks to be similar.
''It's really helped being in that environment,'' she said.
While PEI is a long way from Iqaluit, two of her teammates are in Halifax, one being an import and the other currently attending Dalhousie, which has allowed for some competition together in Nova Scotia bonspiels. MacPhail is back in the Nunavut capital practising on her own.
Her family came to visit over the holidays and her younger sister Sophia has been able to practise with her, which hasn't been possible in Iqaluit due to a water crisis. The curling club has been used to store water but is expected to reopen soon.
