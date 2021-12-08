The shutdown of an historical landmark in eastern PEI has caused a housing crunch for some nuns who are members of the Great Wisdom Buddhist Institute, GWBI.
Back in October the PEI Fire Marshall’s Office deemed the Lobster Shanty in Montague unlivable for the 70-80 nuns who were residing there, explained Venerable Joanna Ho.
“With some consideration and looking at the cost it didn’t seem very cost efficient to renovate or upgrade the Shanty,” she added.
Temporary housing has been found at the Meadow Lodge in Wood Islands, a former motel, but a more permanent solution is needed.
“We are aware and acknowledge there is a housing (crisis) right now across the Island so it didn’t seem fit to buy houses for these nuns,” Venerable Joanna said.
“One idea we have is to submit an application for a permit to build another dorm here on the land we already own.”
GWBI has one dormitory already built on their campus in Brudenell and another is under construction.
The plan has always been to build a third, but now they are looking into that happening sooner.
As far as timelines go, Venerable Joanna said it will take as long as it takes to go through the application process, but their hope is sooner rather than later.
Venerable Sabrina Chiang said it would be ideal for all of the 500 nuns practicing Buddhism on PEI to live and study together. Currently they are scattered between Brudenell, Uigg and now Wood Islands.
“There is something very special about everyone coming together,” she said.
Buddhist Nuns have a curriculum that involves a lot of studying and memorizing scripture and reflection, but there is also plenty of debate.
“When we discuss together you can hear a lot of different perspectives and you grow so much when you are with everyone,” Venerable Sabrina said.
They realize the plan to expand the campus is something that will take years, but at the same time each step is important.
They say they have learned a lot in the past year when it comes to expansion and what it means to the surrounding community.
In September 2020, amidst wide community pushback, a permit to build a dormitory currently under construction was denied by Three Rivers Council.
When it was brought before council again in June the permit was approved.
“If we continue doing what we are doing - keep telling our stories and giving people the opportunity to ask questions, I hope down the road people will (begin to see us) as part of the community,” Venerable Sabrina said.
Popular entertainment venue
The former Lobster Shanty is owned by the Great Enlightenment Buddhist Institute, another Buddhist group on PEI.
They bought the former popular entertainment venue over 20 years ago to house Monks before building a monastery in Little Sands. They now have a campus in Heatherdale as well.
Venerable Dan Hung said though the shanty property has been condemned they are not going to rush into demolition of the structure.
They are well aware of the historical significance it holds.
Built in the 1960s, the Shanty hosted many of Canada’s leading musical acts including Ron Hynes and Ryan’s Fancy. Its heyday was the 1970s and 80s.
“There might be some memories in that place for many Islanders so before we tear it down some people may want a piece of something from that building for a keepsake,” he said.
In addition there could be materials that could be reused.
As for the future of the property, Venerable Dan said there are a few ideas being tossed around but it won’t be a dormitory again.
One possibility is to have a dedicated bakery where the monks and members of the public can come together to further expand on the bread rolls project.
In 2015 the monks began baking rolls and distributing them to whomever needed them on a weekly basis. Currently the baking is done at the Little Sands Monastery.
Other ideas for the property include a centre for meditation and a public green space.
“We are hoping we can work with the neighbours, the local community and the Town of Three Rivers to come up with something where this will become a place where Islanders and Monastery members can come together,” Venerable Dan said.
They are looking at the possibility of having a public meeting to discuss what can be done. Anyone interested in offering suggestions are welcome to email GEBIS at info@gebis.org
(0) comments
