Carley MacLean is relatively new to a career in nursing but the 2022 graduate said she finds herself lucky to have landed at Souris Hospital.
The Orwell native began working at the community hospital right after graduation from the UPEI Faculty of Nursing.
She said the scope of practice in the setting is something she really enjoys.
“I like the diversity of the patients we see in a community hospital compared to a specialty unit,” Ms McLean said, noting the range of care is appealing.
The fact there were permanent positions available was enticing.
Family connections played a role as well. Her mother-in-law and sister-in-law, Juanita and Amy Cahill, are both RNs at Souris Hospital.
“They were definitely good advocates for the hospital itself and where we currently live, work is nice and close to my home,” the 25 year old added.
Looking back Ms MacLean said, from a young age, she knew she wanted to eventually work in the medical field.
“My grandmother Lucille MacLean was a nurse and I always looked up to her,” Ms MacLean said. Her Aunt Maureen was also an inspiration.
When she first entered university Ms MacLean contemplated a career in paramedicine.
“With the nursing shortage there were lots of incentives to go into the nursing field so I figured I would give it a try. I really, really enjoyed it once I got in,” she said.
That positive experience has continued into the work world, she said, noting coworkers and mentors have been nothing but supportive.
“I think the mentorship part of it is very important as far as retention goes. It is very overwhelming to be a new grad and come into a high stress job that requires a lot of responsibility. If you came into that and didn’t have the support of your coworkers it would be very difficult.”
Nurses Week, May 8-14, is the perfect time to shine a light on just how important nurses are not only to patients, but to one another.
The week-long celebration at Souris Hospital will see special events planned for each day.
