The most important skill for a nurse to have is empathy, according to two registered nurses with the combined experience of 65-plus years.
“Start with the person and don’t get caught up in all the technical stuff right away,” Sandra MacKay, manager of the Riverview Manor in Montague, said.
Respect is also key.
“When you walk into a room you have to think, ‘Is this where I would want my mother or father to be,’” Ms MacKay added.
Barb MacLean, who is a relatively new employee at the manor agrees.
“I like getting to know the residents and the little things that go along with it,” Ms MacLean said.
Something as simple as sharing in the excitement of a new hairdo with a resident could be the most important part of their day.
For Ms MacLean though, working in long-term care is a far cry from her two decades of working in the neonatal unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
Her job there, taking care of critically ill infants and their families, was absolutely rewarding but stressful nonetheless, she said. There were definitely good days and bad days.
Celebrating the progression with parents is something she won’t soon forget.
“It is miraculous,” she said. “You can see (the babies) blossoming and making little milestones.”
Now that she has ‘retired’ Ms MacLean looks forward to renewing her passion for caring for the elderly.
“I’m not ready to give up nursing, but I’m looking for a different pace,” she said.
Ms MacLean, from Georgetown, has just started her orientation at the manor and has also decided to try her hand at teaching LPN students.
Ms MacKay, who took on the job of manager of long-term care a little over a year ago, has also had a diverse nursing career.
She spent the first half of her career working in medical units at the QEH and teaching clinical nursing. She then took on the Director of Nursing job at KCMH for a number of years before going to work at Riverview Manor. She still works weekends at the QEH.
With the pandemic, taking care of residents on all levels has become so much more important, especially in long-term care.
Things have come a long way from last March when families were restricted to visiting through a closed window, but there are still regulations in place that can affect residents and their families on the outside.
“It was a big issue to keep families connected,” Ms MacKay said.
Families are a huge part of continuity of care, especially for residents who have dementia.
“You feel sorry for the families, but ultimately they want to keep their (loved ones) safe so people are understanding of the ever-changing regulations,” she added.
A positive, if any, during the pandemic is the fact there hasn’t been one outbreak of a stomach or flu bug at the Riverview Manor since restrictive measures were introduced.
Of course that doesn’t outweigh the pressure of living with isolation measures.
“People are much more conscious of hygiene measures and the residents are healthier,” Ms MacKay said.
Both ladies agree nursing is just as much a calling as it is a job.
“In long-term care it is a privilege to be here,” Ms MacKay said.
“These are people who have built our communities.”
“And ultimately we are who they are,” Ms MacLean added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.