It undoubtedly is no small task to keep all the balls in the air when it comes to staffing our health care system, but the number of vacant positions in this field is mind-boggling.
One source on the provincial website, updated last week, states a total of 640 vacant permanent and temporary positions. The categories include everything from administrative positions to several frontline departments. By far the most disturbing number is 229 registered nursing positions; 125 permanent and 94 temporary. And yet health care is being delivered to Islanders as needed. But that isn’t because Health PEI has figured out how to retain an adequate workforce. It is more likely because those nurses already on staff go above and beyond to ensure health facilities are staffed when the need arises.
How long can this be sustainable without a plan in place to fill those positions?
As we mark National Nursing Week, a time set aside to celebrate the significant contributions these professionals make to our health care system, it only makes sense to point out just how much they go above and beyond.
Nurses, whether in the public or private sector, are there for us to rely on day in and day out.
Thank you for your caring and compassion.
