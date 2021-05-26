God keep our land glorious and free!
O Canada, we stand on guard for thee ...
This was first sung in French 100 years before it was officially proclaimed to be Canada’s national anthem on July 1, 1980. The words have changed a bit over the years but the intent is constant - a country of freedom and the envy of so many other countries.
Freedom of speech, freedom of choice ... and the treasured list goes on.
In current times, as federal policy makers inch closer to creating COVID passports many souls are consequently troubled.
Let’s start with seniors who migrate south while their northern homeland quakes under a wintery blanket of snow and ice in subzero temperatures.
Many of these folks have created a home away from home in Florida for any number of reasons whether it be for health purposes, enjoyment of the social aspect or the success of reaching a goal after a lifetime of working and saving.
Temporarily relocating exemplifies a ‘freedom’ of choice. But the question arises: will COVID passports compromise that choice?
The foreboding reality, no matter the destination is: get the vaccine or stay home. Those who choose not to have their luggage stamped for travel by government risk segregation.
But this isn’t solely about will I - won’t I in regards to actually getting the vaccine? Rather it’s the complexity of creating passports with the least risk to the holders in regards to privacy. An aside factor is the cost to the country’s taxpayers to not only produce the passports but enforce them.
Integrity won’t be included on this bill of sale but at this point in the restriction-riddled pandemic Canadians, scattered across the country and beyond, would pay just about any price to visit loved ones.
For many the past year and a half has been insufferable.
Social connections have been compromised, babies and grandbabies born in the absence of family and sadly loved ones have passed on without final goodbyes. It’s impossible to put a monetary value on absences.
As Canadians we still have the right to choose but the consequences are heightened to a level few have ever seen.
O Canada - O God, in Thee
A lasting, rich reward,
As waiting for the Better Day,
We ever stand on guard.
Those words were part of the original lyrics but they couldn’t be more apt in the present day.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
