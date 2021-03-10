James Coates with Grace Life Church in Parkland County, Alberta, will be tried before Judge Charles Gardner for three days starting May 3, 2021 for violating COVID restrictions.
Coates was arrested last week when the church continued to violate restrictions involving the number of people in attendance, masking and physical distancing, plus refusing to agree to bail conditions. The church was fined $1,200 in December.
Anglican Pastor Scott Sharman, with the Diocese of Edmonton, said sometimes people should put their talk of rights aside when it’s for the benefit of others.
I know the Bible says “We must obey God rather than man.” (Acts 5:29). Jesus taught his disciples that even though they were apostles they should obey the laws of the land and in this case pay their taxes. Peter asked Jesus if they should be exempt from paying taxes? No we should, just like everyone else, go Peter and the first fish you catch will have a coin in its mouth, take it and pay the tax for the both of us (Matthew 17: 24-27).
We must obey the laws and health regulations put in place for our protection. Going against these regulations will not enhance the cause of Christianity.
“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone” (Romans 12:18)
Dave London,
Murray River
