Ode to my father

Harper was my father's name, A hardworking man, but took time to watch the good old hockey game. He also liked to play his fiddle for many hours. His musical friends, Preston and Floyd, would come to our house with mandolin and guitar, chording to the fiddle - to one of my favourite pieces Wildwood Flower.

Sometimes I feel my dad's presence; he was taken from this world a long time ago. Yearning for his music that made me feel like dancing to and fro.

A special memory I will always have was his honesty. Everyone who knew Harper trusted him completely.

This was a powerful legacy he left behind
Dad, you were one of a rare kind.

Love forever,
Your daughter Juanita Leeco,
Montague
