Living in PEI, a province without an allergist, Montague’s Meike Noonan said she was told the only way she can be referred to see an allergist in another province is if she has a severe reaction. Submitted photo
In the only Canadian province without an allergist, Montague’s Meike Noonan was told to wait until she experiences severe allergic reactions before she can see a specialist.
“I’ve had bad allergies all my life but in the past few years things have totally changed for me,” Ms Noonan said, adding her symptoms began to change after giving birth to her two children.
“I noticed things I was mildly allergic to before are worse and I’m having reactions to drugs like amoxicillin that I have never reacted to before.”
As a child in British Columbia, Ms Noonan was tested extensively and underwent allergy immunotherapy - but on PEI it isn’t that easy.
For common allergies, Islanders can get a blood test through their doctor’s office, but in cases like Ms Noonan’s, comprehensive testing by an allergist in New Brunswick or Nova Scotia is required.
Going without a referral means insurance won’t pay for the testing, which costs $220 out of pocket, on top of the expense and time to travel out of province.
“It’s weird to be penalized for being proactive. I have had anaphylaxis (acute allergic reaction) before and would prefer not to get to that point,” she said.
Ms Noonan worries about how to avoid severe reactions when she isn’t able to identify them.
“Without knowing what these allergies are I find it hard to prepare for my allergy season and diet. Not to mention, what do I take when I need a drug?”
UPEI student Dawn Morrell has the same challenges.
Since moving to the Island to attend UPEI in August, she has had five severe reactions and spent a weekend in hospital in Charlottetown.
The Saint John, New Brunswick native had to stay in hospital as doctors attempted to contact an allergist in Halifax, but instead of information on her apparent new allergy she was given an appointment.
During that appointment testing couldn’t determine the allergen and Ms Morrell was disheartened to learn she will have to make more trips to the mainland.
“I wish there was an allergist on PEI because the trips are more expensive and take two days from my schedule.”
Her next appointment is in January.
“It’s definitely scary to not have any answers or wait so long for them,” she said. “I haven’t had a reaction since I left the hospital but knowing I could any time is stressful.”
Ms Morrell credits the staff at QEH, who she describes as great.
Everton McLean, Chief Communications Officer for Health PEI, said the province began searching for an allergist in the fall of 2022.
Mr McLean said available job postings are posted online and advertised through recruiters.
The specifics on how an allergist will treat Islanders are also undecided as it is too early in the process, he said.
Despite the lack of details, Mr McLean said the province hopes to make accessing allergist or immunology services easier.
He said the number of Islanders being referred off-Island to see an allergist isn’t available.
“(The statistics) are made from many sources and coding of the referral is based on symptoms, not who the individual is referred to,” Mr MacLean said.
The Canadian Medical Association highlighted the lack of allergists in its 2019 report.
In the face of a lack of progress, Ms Noonan remains optimistic.
“I am a little frustrated but I have hope things will improve,” she said.
“We need to be proactive in our system and I am seeing other Islanders understanding that.”
She is still approaching the situation with empathy.
“I feel terrible with the way nurses, doctors and health workers have been treated over the past couple of years. I don’t blame them.”
Ms Noonan plans on continuing to fight, not just for patients but for health care staff as well.
“I’m going to keep writing letters to all the federal party leaders, my MP and MLA, on behalf of those who take care of us. If enough of us do this then they will have no choice but to address the issues.”
