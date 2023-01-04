Allergy pic WEB.jpg

Living in PEI, a province without an allergist, Montague’s Meike Noonan said she was told the only way she can be referred to see an allergist in another province is if she has a severe reaction. Submitted photo

In the only Canadian province without an allergist, Montague’s Meike Noonan was told to wait until she experiences severe allergic reactions before she can see a specialist. 

“I’ve had bad allergies all my life but in the past few years things have totally changed for me,” Ms Noonan said, adding her symptoms began to change after giving birth to her two children.

