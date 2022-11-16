Cory Deagle Norma Dingwell

Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle said the old Riverview Manor in Montague will be demolished. He made the announcement at a meeting last week where about two dozen area residents met to find solutions for the homeless population. Norma Dingwell is one of the organizers. Charlotte MacAulay photo

The former Riverview Manor, now Rosedale Centre, is slated for demolition.

Montague-Kilmuir MLA and Transportation Minister Cory Deagle made the announcement at a meeting of like-minded citizens last week who gathered to discuss a solution for homelessness in the Three Rivers area.

Rosedale Centre

The former manor is currently being used by Health PEI for COVID testing and vaccination. 

