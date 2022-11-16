Montague-Kilmuir MLA Cory Deagle said the old Riverview Manor in Montague will be demolished. He made the announcement at a meeting last week where about two dozen area residents met to find solutions for the homeless population. Norma Dingwell is one of the organizers. Charlotte MacAulay photo
The former Riverview Manor, now Rosedale Centre, is slated for demolition.
Montague-Kilmuir MLA and Transportation Minister Cory Deagle made the announcement at a meeting of like-minded citizens last week who gathered to discuss a solution for homelessness in the Three Rivers area.
The structure that is more than five decades old was closed in June 2019 when residents were moved into a new facility on Fraser Street.
Mr Deagle said in early 2020 there was a tour with PEI Adventure Group, the organization that runs the outreach centre in Charlottetown and does have an office in Montague, to see if it was viable to use to expand services in Montague.
Initial thoughts were the facility needed some repairs, but was a real possibility.
Then the pandemic hit and the building was turned into a COVID testing and vaccination site.
Another more thorough tour took place in August of this year when it was deemed repairs to the building would be too costly.
“The department has started plans to tear it down and the long-term goal is to build more housing,” Mr Deagle said.
A spokesperson from the Department of Housing and Social Development confirmed it is being looked at for future housing development, but plans are not finalized.
“Currently, the Department of Health and Health PEI are using the space and land for COVID testing until at least early 2023,” the spokesperson said.
In April 2020 Marion Dowling, PEI’s Chief Nursing Officer said the plan for the structure was to create a bed plan in the event of a surge of COVID patients.
At the time the province completed air quality tests and reviewed the building’s systems.
Health PEI paid approximately $6,500 per month for upkeep of the building which included electricity, heating fuel, water/sewer, snow removal, elevator/fire alarm inspection.
