The Montague 18+ ringette team won their league championship recently, beating the odds after finishing fourth in their five-team league. Their average age is 33 and there are 10 mothers on the team. Back row, from left, are Emily Donahoe with Brooke and Zoey, Jillian Maguire with Thea, Chelsey Leard with Archer, Raelynn Smith with Xavier, Treena Gormley, Brayden Blackett, Kerri Crane with Adaya Smith and Heather Somers with Charlie. Middle row: Melissa McCarron with Miller and Porter, Olivia Leard, Ashley Hollis, Jessica Snowdon, Anna Crane and Janessa McCabe. Front: Victoria Leard. Submitted photo

The Montague 18+ ringette team has an average age of 33 years old, with 10 mothers on the team, and now they are provincial champions.

Some of Montague’s players helped start the 18+ league years ago and they are the oldest team in the circuit. Their youngest player is 26 and the oldest is 40, and there are three sets of sisters on the team.

The four Leard sisters, Chelsey, Melissa, Olivia and Victoria, with their first cousin Jillian Maguire. All four sisters have played together for the past 10 years and have played the sport for 24 years in total.                   Submitted photo
Sisters Treena Gormley and Janessa McCabe pose with the championship trophy after Montague won the 18+ ringette title. Janessa is the oldest player on the team and won the 18+ player of the year award for the Montague association this year. Submitted photo
Melissa McCarron and her two children Miller and Porter show off the trophy. Despite having two babies, Melissa has not missed a full season of ringette since she started in 1998. Submitted photo

