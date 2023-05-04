The Montague 18+ ringette team won their league championship recently, beating the odds after finishing fourth in their five-team league. Their average age is 33 and there are 10 mothers on the team. Back row, from left, are Emily Donahoe with Brooke and Zoey, Jillian Maguire with Thea, Chelsey Leard with Archer, Raelynn Smith with Xavier, Treena Gormley, Brayden Blackett, Kerri Crane with Adaya Smith and Heather Somers with Charlie. Middle row: Melissa McCarron with Miller and Porter, Olivia Leard, Ashley Hollis, Jessica Snowdon, Anna Crane and Janessa McCabe. Front: Victoria Leard. Submitted photo
The four Leard sisters, Chelsey, Melissa, Olivia and Victoria, with their first cousin Jillian Maguire. All four sisters have played together for the past 10 years and have played the sport for 24 years in total. Submitted photo
Sisters Treena Gormley and Janessa McCabe pose with the championship trophy after Montague won the 18+ ringette title. Janessa is the oldest player on the team and won the 18+ player of the year award for the Montague association this year. Submitted photo
The Montague 18+ ringette team has an average age of 33 years old, with 10 mothers on the team, and now they are provincial champions.
Some of Montague’s players helped start the 18+ league years ago and they are the oldest team in the circuit. Their youngest player is 26 and the oldest is 40, and there are three sets of sisters on the team.
Montague recently won gold with a 6-4 victory over Charlottetown Mayne in the championship game, overcoming the odds after finishing fourth in the five-team league with a record of 10-10-2.
They defeated Souris, the last-place team, 8-4 in a single-elimination game to make it into the 1 vs 4 playoff game.
There, they faced a young and skilled Charlottetown James team that Montague had only beaten once all season. Montague pulled off a 5-4 upset, surviving some late game dramatics to reach the final.
In the championship game Montague took the lead early and held off a strong second period push to win it all.
The 15 players on the roster have been involved in ringette for up to 27 years, with a combined total of 321 years’ experience.
The team includes a set of four sisters - Chelsey, Melissa, Olivia and Victoria Leard, who have been playing together for 10 years and involved in the sport for 24.
Treena Gormley and Janessa McCabe are also sisters. Janessa is the oldest player on the team and won the 18+ player of the year award for the Montague association this season.
The team’s 10 mothers have 17 children between them, some of whom are already playing ringette. There are also many Canada Games alumni, past provincial players and two former members of the New Brunswick-based Atlantic Attack team that plays in the National Ringette League. That includes Jessica Snowdon, who starred in the league for years.
“There is no lack of experience and love for the sport on the team,” said Melissa McCarron, who has been playing since 1998.
Other members of the team include Emily Donahoe, Jillian Maguire, Raelynn Smith, Kerri Crane, Heather Somers, Ashley Hollis and Anna Crane.
She said the team is discussing the idea of a league for older women who want to keep playing but either feel they can’t keep up with the younger players or want to avoid the risk of injury against more competitive, aggressive teams.
Any women who would be interested in playing in an older league are encouraged to contact Ringette PEI so the interest can be gauged.
The team is grateful to goalie and manager Victoria Leard for looking after all the details, as well as their volunteers, including Anthony Veinot, Cody Powers and Terry McCabe.
