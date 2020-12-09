Monday night is still the most popular of the week for most curlers. However, this week it was not so popular for Scott Annear. He held his head low leaving the ice after having a commanding lead of 6-1 after four ends and it looked like the game was his. The opposing team had different thoughts. Led by Angus Mellish and teammates Alice Rice, Darryl Kerwin and Ellen Rice scored six in the fifth end then stole the sixth end to secure the victory. Scott’s teammates Dayna Holland, Bernie Holland and Brian Crane were seen having a discussion after the game. I wonder if Scott will be skipping next week.
In Tuesday night’s Island Construction Mixed League I’m thinking Wayne Chaisson must have gotten a bad batch of cookies at the Can-a-Bis-quits store because he wasn’t on his normal game. Starting strong with teammates Gaylene Nicholson, Paul Deveau and Sandra MacKay everything looked okay for Wayne, but he soon faltered under pressure from George Koke, Darlene London and Shane MacDonald.
Finally made it to Souris this week and talked to Cara Eastman, the new co-chair of the Souris club. Things are going well in Souris this year. She and Sandra Hodder are new on the board. Muriel MacLeod has stepped down after six years of great work. I watched Terry Brennan get his first win of the season stealing a point in the last end to defeat Shane MacClure. I also noticed some skips are having a hard time not sweeping as Anne Peters was reprimanded more than once for forgetting the new rules.
Thursday night play had its exciting moments too. Between curling, trivia and Catch the King, the club is very active.
The game of the night had to be between Floyd Stewart, Stephanie Perigoe, Jim MacPhee and Linda Murphy playing against Leonard Doyle, Alvin Blue and Travis Murphy. Floyd’s team was on fire and I’m sure Linda enjoyed buying Travis a drink.
The King of Clubs’ pot is now over $60,000 but is on hold until 2021. Tickets already purchased will be held until the draw in the New Year.
There will be no curling for at least the next two weeks due to Public Health guidelines.
