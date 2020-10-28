The hefty files Kings County municipalities have been responsible for this fall show exactly why local elections matter.
This fall, Three Rivers denied the Great Wisdom Buddhists Institute a permit that would allow the group to house 1,400 Buddhists nuns. In a municipality with a population of about 7,200 people there is no denying, this development would have allowed a significant shift in the social fabric of the area.
Now Eastern Kings Council has voted down the PEIEC’s (PEI Energy Corporation’s) application to build seven wind turbines. These would be constructed at the cost of valuable old growth forests and important wildlife habitat but could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the Island’s dependence on energy imports.
These permit denials aren’t the end of the road for either party looking to develop. But decisions by respectively four and 10 local municipal councillors have applied breaks to projects that would lead to substantial changes.
Whether these decisions were for better or worse is up for debate. I can’t wait to see letters to the editor concerning the PEIEC’s Eastern Kings’ wind farm project.
Any way you split it, these decisions show why it’s important to pay attention to local governments and to take part in electing the five or 10 people who might wind up responsible for making decisions for the community.
Rachel Collier
I think, Rachel, that you will find that the phrase you used should have been ''apply brakes to..." not, "apply breaks to...". The metaphor is derived from the devices that stop forward motion, not anything that causes cracking or disintegration.
