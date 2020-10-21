The Editor:
In a recent study I learned that in London England there are statues made from a unique building material called Coade stone. Developed by Eleanor Coade for her family business in the late 1700s, this artificial stone is virtually indestructible and has the capacity to withstand time, weather, and pollution. Later in the 1840s it was phased out and replaced by Portland cement as a building material. Now over 150 years later there remains dozens of this sturdy, ceramic-like stone that have withstood the harsh London environment.
Forty-five years ago I discovered a Rock that will stand the test of time and eternity. It’s called the Solid Rock Christ Jesus. In Matthew’s gospel 16:18 Jesus said to Peter “and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hell shall not prevail (or overcome) it.” This Rock is none other than Jesus Christ and the church is those blood washed saints that have asked Jesus to forgive their sins and accept Him as Lord and Saviour of their life.
This Rock will withstand any COVID this world may plague us with. Where are you standing my friend? “On Christ the solid Rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.”
Dave London,
Murray River
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.