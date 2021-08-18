This recent heat wave certainly brings to mind the weather of warmer climates, and this Saturday, August 21 at 7:30 pm, Oshun dance brings a rousing and energetic performance, rooted in Bahamian culture to the stage with Energy.
Reequal Smith is the hidden gem and Founder of Oshun Dance Studios, PEI’s Black-owned dance company. Born and raised on the beautiful Bahama Islands, she is the creative goddess behind Energy’s showcase and has 10-plus years performance experience under her belt. She holds a Bachelor in Marketing and is an alumni of Holland College’s School of Performing Arts majoring in Dance Performance. Since graduating, she has been on the successful path of establishing her career as an emerging independent artist, choreographer and educator.
Oshun Dance Studio’s Energy offers a contemporary fusion dance production intertwined with Afro Jazz Funk movements. A breath of fresh air, relinquishing the vibrancy of the natural swing of the hips, rhythmic drums, smooth and sultry athletic motions connecting breathe to body.
Energy was originally created to honour Black History Month - a time of looking back on our ancestral past, unfolding hope and discovering our liberated souls. The evening will feature four incredible dancers, live vocalist, rousing and energetic drum set of Bahamian culture and breathtaking words of spoken truth. The audience will experience a moment of intense human connection through a lively joyous combination of dance and music.
For those keen to learn more about Caribbean dance, Reequal will offer a free dance workshop in the AA Macdonald Memorial Gardens at 2 pm as part of our series of Unalarming Events.
If your interests lean towards cooler climes, Janet McGarry & Wildwood return to the Playhouse this Friday, August 20 at 7:30 pm. Back after their popular July performance, Friday’s concert celebrates the gospel tradition interspersed with the band’s well-loved Appalachian Bluegrass.
Our Thursday night Haunted Walks continue this week at 9:15 pm as well as our Garden Parties at the Playhouse on Sunday afternoons starting at 2 pm.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows, events or workshops, visit our website at www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
