Some PEI crops have been in the ground since the end of April, but potato farmers in eastern Kings County only began planting recently.
Paul MacAulay said early indications were they would be on the land before the end of April, but the first processing potatoes went in the ground just last week.
“Back three or four weeks ago it was very dry and then we got hit with some rain which set back planting early,” Mr MacAulay, who owns MacAulay Farms Inc in partnership with his son Chris, said.
Even so, he said the ground is in “tremendously great shape.”
It is expected the entire crop will be planted by early June.
Barley planting was competed last week and the work of getting the summer crops in will take place following the potatoes. Those summer crops include sorghum, sudangrass, radishes and mustard which help prevent wireworm.
The Chepstow farmer’s acreage is spread across Kings County. Soil conservation plays a huge role in some areas more than others and steps are taken to alleviate erosion.
The land farmed close to home, between the farm and the shore in Chepstow, is all planted with strip cropping for just that purpose. (Strip cropping is a way of planting a field where berms are left in strips along a field.)
A huge overhaul is in the works this summer for 150 acres the MacAulays farm in Forest Hill where berms will be created.
Island-wide, planting is in the very early stages, said Greg Donald, manager of the PEI Potato Board.
As of last Friday an estimated 15 to 20 per cent of the expected 84,000 acres of potatoes were in the ground.
“Last year we had a wet first part of May and by the middle folks got on the land and they never stopped until they were done planting,” Mr Donald said.
Sometimes planting too early can slow the growth if temperatures remain low.
However, it usually evens out as planting a little later in warmer temperatures allows the plant to come up quicker, he added.
“Farmers are optimistic about more certainty in the marketplace going forward with COVID. Hopefully things will start to be a little more predictable and we are going to see a stronger market looking ahead,” Mr Donald said.
