Steven Myers

Environment Minister Steven Myers is the only PEI cabinet minister or appointed official currently driving a hybrid vehicle. Josh Lewis photo

In the fall of 2021 the PEI government announced the most ambitious climate target in the country - to be Net Zero by 2040. 

In mid-February 2022 the province released its plan on how to get there. The framework focuses on "six pillars" including 'Transforming the way Islanders move'.

The PEI government owns 26 hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and has plans to add more to its fleet.  In light of that, the following are the government-purchased vehicles currently being driven by members of cabinet and appointed officials:

Premier Dennis King: 2020 Jeep Cherokee

Minister Darlene Compton: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Minister Steven Myers: 2021 Ford F-150 (Hybrid)

Minister Matthew McKay: 2020 Ford F-150

Minister Jamie Fox: 2020 Jeep Cherokee

Minister Bloyce Thompson: 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 

Speaker Colin Lavie: 2017 Jeep Cherokee

Lt. Governor Antoinette Perry: 2019 Lincoln Continental

Minister Ernie Hudson: drives personal vehicle

Minister Natalie Jameson: drives personal vehicle

Minister James Aylward: drives personal vehicle

Minister Brad Trivers: drives personal vehicle

As more electric vehicles options come to the market, increased access to charging infrastructure becomes available and eventual price parity between gas and electric, government would take this into consideration for its ministerial vehicle policies, according to a spokesperson for the province.

