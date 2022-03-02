In the fall of 2021 the PEI government announced the most ambitious climate target in the country - to be Net Zero by 2040.
In mid-February 2022 the province released its plan on how to get there. The framework focuses on "six pillars" including 'Transforming the way Islanders move'.
The PEI government owns 26 hybrid or fully electric vehicles, and has plans to add more to its fleet. In light of that, the following are the government-purchased vehicles currently being driven by members of cabinet and appointed officials:
Premier Dennis King: 2020 Jeep Cherokee
Minister Darlene Compton: 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Minister Steven Myers: 2021 Ford F-150 (Hybrid)
Minister Matthew McKay: 2020 Ford F-150
Minister Jamie Fox: 2020 Jeep Cherokee
Minister Bloyce Thompson: 2020 Dodge Ram 1500
Speaker Colin Lavie: 2017 Jeep Cherokee
Lt. Governor Antoinette Perry: 2019 Lincoln Continental
Minister Ernie Hudson: drives personal vehicle
Minister Natalie Jameson: drives personal vehicle
Minister James Aylward: drives personal vehicle
Minister Brad Trivers: drives personal vehicle
As more electric vehicles options come to the market, increased access to charging infrastructure becomes available and eventual price parity between gas and electric, government would take this into consideration for its ministerial vehicle policies, according to a spokesperson for the province.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.