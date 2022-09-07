Mia Martell

Mia Martell captained the PEI female soccer team to its best finish ever at the Canada Games, while playing a significant role at centre-back. Submitted photo

PEI achieved its highest Canada Games finish ever for a female soccer team last month, and Belfast’s Mia Martell played a major role in the middle of it all.

The 19-year-old captained the Island team that finished in seventh place, and also anchored the team’s defensive strategy at centre-back.

Owen MacNeill

Murray River native Owen MacNeill was one of only two athletes at the 2022 Canada Games to finish top eight in both triple jump and long jump. Submitted photo
macdonald golf

Lexie and Brayah MacDonald of Head of Montague went up against the country’s best young female golfers at the Canada Games. Graphic file photo

