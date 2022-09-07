PEI achieved its highest Canada Games finish ever for a female soccer team last month, and Belfast’s Mia Martell played a major role in the middle of it all.
The 19-year-old captained the Island team that finished in seventh place, and also anchored the team’s defensive strategy at centre-back.
“(There was) a lot of communication, keeping all our lines together, letting girls know when to press and (retreat). I definitely lost my voice,” Martell said.
Now entering her second season with the UPEI Panthers, Martell said she put a lot of work in before the Games in Niagara, Ontario to ensure she was physically strong enough to handle other teams.
“I think I had a strong tournament,” she said. “I’m really proud of how the girls played.”
PEI defeated Manitoba 3-1 in the seventh place game August 21 on the strength of a big second half.
That was a quick rebound one day after a heartbreaking qualifying loss to New Brunswick on penalties, in which they were only minutes away from advancing to play for fifth place.
“It was definitely a game that’s going to live in my memory for awhile.”
The Islanders went up 1-0 in the 32nd minute and held that lead, until committing a handball in the box late in injury time. New Brunswick tied the game on the ensuing penalty kick and with no extra time in consolation games, it went straight to a shootout where PEI’s Maritime neighbours buried four of their shots.
PEI had gone 1-1 in the preliminary round, including a 5-1 win over Yukon.
Martell said the goal was to finish higher than ever, and the team’s performance was bolstered by playing in (and winning) the New Brunswick Premier Soccer League this summer.
“It was one of those once-in-a-lifetime experiences you wish could happen again,” she said. “Pretty much all of us have been to nationals for soccer, but to be able to watch all the other sports while there was really cool.”
Owen MacNeill of Murray River was another local athlete who excelled at the Games. He was one of only two athletes to post top-eight finishes in both the triple jump and long jump.
In the triple jump, his preferred event, he finished in seventh with a leap of 14.43 metres on August 19. He placed eighth in the long jump final the next day with a jump of 6.58 metres. That came after finishing 12th in qualifying.
MacNeill is entering his third year of competition for the University of Windsor Lancers (Ontario). After missing out on triple jump nationals by two centimetres at the end of his first year, university sports were cancelled the next year due to the pandemic. He then returned in 2021-22 for his second year.
In golf, Lexie MacDonald of Head of Montague finished 14th in the ladies’ competition, shooting rounds of 78, 77, 85 and 78. Her younger sister Brayah finished 19th with rounds of 89, 89, 90 and 85.
Caleb Drake of Vernon River finished 20th on the men’s side with scores of 83, 78, 85 and 85.
In kayaking, Bianca Batten of Alliston broke PEI female records in the 200 metre (51.037 seconds) and 1000 metre (4:52.847) distances, while her brother Eric posted personal bests in the 200, 500 and 1000 metres. They also competed together in the 500 metre mixed with a personal best of 2:09.363.
Several eastern PEI athletes competed in box lacrosse, which returned to the Games for the first time since 1985, and PEI sent a female team for the first time.
The female team posted a record of 0-3-1 with a tie against Saskatchewan. The squad included Emma Bailey and Olivia MacAulay of Chepstow, and Tori Jayne Chapman and Olivia Allen of Souris.
Connor MacInnis of Little Harbour scored a goal in each of their first three games and Kelton Trainor of Vernon Bridge competed on the male team, which went winless in four games.
The Island baseball team included Thomas MacEachern of Cardigan and Cayle Coffin of Mount Stewart. They posted a 1-4 record, including a 10-0 win over Newfoundland.
In wrestling, where PEI won both its medals, Emery Doherty of Montague finished in ninth place.
And in basketball, Montague Regional High School student Parker Murphy of Cherry Valley was part of a 10th place team that earned a pair of double-digit wins over the Northwest Territories.
Kings County was represented on the PEI mission staff by John McIntosh of Souris and Evan Myers of Baldwin Road.
Other local team officials were Desi Doyle of Mount Stewart (baseball), Justin Batten of Alliston (canoe/kayak), Mary MacLean of Gaspereaux (rowing), Carew Meuse of Bear River (box lacrosse), Bailey Carr of Mount Stewart (golf), Tim Murphy of Brudenell and Brad Campbell of Cardigan, both in wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.