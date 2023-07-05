The first time I grew a real beard, not just a week of ‘stubble’, but a real beard, was in the summer of 2020. The early days of the pandemic were still upon us, we were spending a lot of time alone, so I figured why not? When I worked in the TV business you saw the odd beard, but they’re certainly not the norm. I never even tried to grow one then, and I personally considered them to be a distraction to the viewer. So, with little to lose and a lot of time on my hands, I took my shot at growing one. It wasn’t until about two months later that I shaved it off because one of my grandkids didn’t recognize me during a Facetime call. Add to that, the minute I shaved it off, I got the real impression I was the only one in the house who thought I looked good in a beard. There are only two of us in the house.
Fast forward three years to this May, and I thought I’d try it again. I was going away for two weeks, while Heather had to stay home and work, so I thought this might be the time. In reality, I thought I’d give it a try again to see how I would look now that I had lost 60 pounds. In addition, the hair on top of my head had taken a sharp turn toward a ministry of transportation style ... bare to centre bare on top. So I wondered if adding hair to the lower half of my head would make any difference. Also, my grandkids are three years older now and I’ve seen them a lot in person in the past couple of years so grandpa recognition was not a factor this time around.
