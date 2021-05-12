Dear Editor:
Re: Policies need to change with the times, May 5 editorial about request to fly the pride flag on public buildings.
Change with the times, indeed. This issue was fought and won over the past 50 years dating back to the 1970s when anyone who walked in the early ‘gay parades’ likely got (dog) excrement thrown at them and went home with a bloodied face. In 2021, this issue is about as relevant as getting the vote for women. Please, move on. This is embarrassing.
It’s sad to see The Eastern Graphic supporting the animosity and division fueled by identity politics.
We are blessed to have a flag under which all Canadians can proudly stand - the National Flag of Canada, more usually called the Canadian flag, the Maple Leaf or l’Unifolié.
One Canada. One flag. All welcome.
Sincerely,
John Robertson,
Cape Bear
