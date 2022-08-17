Travelling around the region for the day with the sole purpose of capturing the everyday goings-on certainly can give one a different perspective of their surroundings.
Last Thursday a handful of Graphic reporter/photographers took to the highways and byways (and a few red dirt roads) to document in pictures ‘A Day in the Life of Eastern PEI.’
The daytime temperature was cozy warm with large white billowing August clouds hanging low in the sky - and there was plenty to see.
Worthy of note is just how quiet the harbours were. The majority of the boats were tied to the wharf with nary a fisherperson to be seen. The shut-down of the mackerel fishery was no doubt a big factor in the lull.
Fingers crossed it isn’t a sign of things to come for one of PEI’s major industries.
Another observation, which was somewhat alarming, was the abundance of ‘For Sale’ signs. Be it houses, businesses or acreage, a lot of rural PEI seems to be on the selling block.
Still, hard-at-work Islanders in the hospitality, construction and farming industries were on the go throughout the day.
Kids of every age were enjoying outdoor and indoor activities with family and friends riding bikes, creating art and playing games.
Whether hosting visitors or taking care of our own, the residents of this small island we call home lead interesting, noteworthy lives.
Keep an eye out for all the action in the August 24th edition of The Eastern Graphic.
