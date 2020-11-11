A good friend of mine who lives near Parry Sound, Ontario texted me the other day and said “I see you guys are in the national news again.”
‘You guys’ means PEI, and I just assumed he was talking about the COVID situation and the success of the Atlantic Bubble.
His follow-up text made it clear he wasn’t.
He sent me a story he found on CTV News about PEI. The same story was covered by the Toronto Star, the National Post, The Globe and Mail, CBC, Global, iHeartRadio.ca, City-TV, Lethbridge Herald, CFOX.com, news957.com ... and that’s just naming a few. Everybody from coast to coast was carrying this one. And the story?
‘First of its kind intersection in PEI requires 11 instructional videos to explain’.
Eleven instructional videos! Not six, not eight, not even 10, but 11 instructional videos. I mean could whoever thought this was a good idea not see the reaction? They are not laughing ‘with’ us about these 11 videos, that’s for sure.
They are also not laughing about the displaced left turn intersection, no matter your thoughts on that. They are laughing at the fact we’ve put it out there that we need 11 videos to tell us how to do it. Like we’re complete driving morons.
I’ve looked at all 11 videos, which admittedly are well done, but I’m pretty sure that’s a computer generated voice giving the instructions, which makes it sound a little weird. If you haven’t looked at all 11, and really, kudos to you if you have, I can tell you the shortest is 25 seconds, and the longest is one minute and 18 seconds. But here’s the thing. The total time for all 11 videos is eight minutes and six seconds. Why not make just one video? One simple, eight minute and six second video. Do that, and you are not going to get national headlines with: First of its kind intersection in PEI requires one instructional video to explain.
If that’s the story, then no text from my friend, no CTV, no Global, no City-TV, no Toronto Star, no National Post. And quite frankly, it takes less time to watch one eight minute and six second video, than it does to watch 11 different videos having to move from one video to another, you know, 11 times.
As for the actual instructions in the videos. Well, they lost me there for a bit in video number four with this sentence: “Additional overhead signage will direct that the trucks are to use the outer right left turn lane only”. Ah, the old ‘outer right left turn lane’ strikes again. And I did find it odd that of the 11 videos, only one gave pedestrian instructions, and that video was only .31 seconds. My advice if you’re walking is to avoid this area at all costs.
You’ve no doubt heard the pros and cons about the actual intersection itself. Why here? Will it work? It’s too confusing. What a waste of money. Good idea. It will help that intersection. No matter which side of the fence you’re on, I believe this much to be true, if there was a Costco at the end of that left turn lane, this would be the most brilliant traffic intersection of all time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.