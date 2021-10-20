Editor:
Having had the requisite two vaccinations for Covid-19 immunization, I printed off the record from Health PEI to show proof. The printout was a full sheet of paper with the required information on the top part and nothing on the bottom half. I cut out the section that shows my name and the vaccination data so it would fit neatly in my wallet. I then had it laminated.
The first time I was asked for proof of vaccination I showed it, along with other personal identification, and it was readily accepted. The next time I was asked was at a restaurant. Different story this time, though. I was told my cut-out part of the record was not acceptable and I needed to show the whole thing. Needless to say, that would be a bit cumbersome to have to carry in your wallet (especially if laminated).
The third time being asked for proof of vaccination (at a different restaurant), showing my laminated card and other required information was successful.
So what is my main point here? 1. There needs to be a clear understanding of what is acceptable and what is not. It’s no wonder businesses and frontline workers sometimes have to deal with disgruntled customers. 2. For those of us who don’t have Smartphones to show the required proof digitally, we will have to rely on the paper version. Health PEI should make the printout version more compact and wallet size.
David MacCallum,
Charlottetown
