When fishers at Red Head Harbour assessed the damage to the north side port after Hurricane Fiona in September the outlook appeared grim.
But work that is set to begin in the new year should have one wharf ready for the 2023 spring lobster season, said Harbour Authority president David Sansom.
The east wharf, which was the least damaged infrastructure at the harbour in Morell will be addressed first. Repairs were necessary following an unprecedented tidal surge inside the bullpen.
There are 32 lobster fleets and up to eight mussel and oyster boats that call the harbour home.
“Everyone is pretty much happy to get along and we can manage for the 2023 season,” Mr Sansom said. “That east wharf is going to make it manageable.”
Looking ahead the rest of the damaged infrastructure will eventually be repaired.
“The north section of the wharf was completely destroyed,” Mr Sansom said, adding, “The pieces have been hauled ashore and disposed of already.”
The west section had 70 per cent destruction, but is all still there and it will take an estimated year and a half to fix it.
Some of the boats sustained minor damage.
Of the more than 180 small Craft Harbours managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada in Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec that were in the path of the Hurricane Fiona, approximately 133 harbours were impacted.
A spokesperson from DFO said timelines for repairs are not all determined yet.
Designing and permitting toward major repairs with focus on climate resiliency to better withstand future weather events and sea level rise,” the spokesperson added.
The federal government is footing the bill and while there isn’t a specific cost estimate for Red Head repairs, the funds have already been allocated through federal hurricane relief.
Repairs to Small Craft Harbours will come out of a $100 million pot announced in October 2022. It is part of the $300 million Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund which is coordinated by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.
