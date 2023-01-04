Red Head Harbour

After catastrophic damage from Fiona, Red Head Harbour is expecting to have its east wharf repaired in time for the 2023 lobster season.

When fishers at Red Head Harbour assessed the damage to the north side port after Hurricane Fiona in September the outlook appeared grim.

But work that is set to begin in the new year should have one wharf ready for the 2023 spring lobster season, said Harbour Authority president David Sansom.

