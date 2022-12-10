Onion golf tournament

Brian McGuire Memorial Golf Tournament (The Onion) committee members display a cheque representing the proceeds from the 14th and final event held this summer at The Links at Crowbush Cove. From left, Ryan McGuire, Anne Morrison, Peter Howatt, (Manager of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre), Nancymarie Arenault (Executive Director of Hospice P.E.I.), Esther Dockendorff, Paul Runighan, Sherry Winters, George Morrison and Bill McGuire, Missing from photo is Krista McGuire . The Onion raised approximately $120,000 with palliative and hospice care each receiving $35,000, while the remaining $50,000 will establish a Brian McGuire Memorial legacy trust fund in support of the two health care groups. Submitted photo

While the golf tournament, associated fundraising events and awards banquet are no more, the Brian McGuire Memorial (The Onion) will continue to support palliative and hospice care for Islanders.

The Onion concluded its 14-year run earlier this month with a wrap-up meeting and cheque presentations to disburse almost $120,000 from the record-setting 2022 event held this summer at The Links at Crowbush Cove.

