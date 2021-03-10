The age-old saying give a man a fish and feed him for a day, teach a man to fish and you’ll feed him for a lifetime plays out in real time halfway across the globe in a tiny village in Ethiopia.
Since 2005, founding members of Beacon East Charity Marion and Jim Harris have been carrying out missionary work in the landlocked country on the Horn of Africa.
For the past dozen or so years there has been a shift in the Clearspring couple’s humanitarian work in that they see how much more of an impact they can make through sponsoring initiatives rather than outright giving.
“For so long I was of the mindset I just wanted to put a Band-Aid on things hoping that would help,” Ms Harris said.
While Band-Aids were certainly a short-term solution, Ms Harris said sustainability is really what counts.
To that end, the recent projects Beacon East have sponsored provide possibilities for the future.
Providing education for the children in the village will help lift them out of poverty, Ms Harris said.
The latest, Helping Hands Auction, is an online event to raise funds to help bring water and sanitation to Leku Kata school. Leku Kata is part of a makeshift village, Burayu, on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The 10,000 people who call the village home struggle daily to survive.
But a ray of hope in the past couple of years has been the school Beacon East initiatives have provided funds to build.
Now the focus is on helping the villagers keep the school afloat with their own initiatives.
“We are giving economy to the people,” Ms Harris said.
The school has a water tank, but the water must either be trucked in at a cost or brought in by students which is problematic. Typically the girls gather the water for their families, a task which takes several hours. This creates a challenge for them to attend school and receive the benefits of an education.
“We are going to be able to put in toilets and handwashing stations and we are starting a campaign for digging a well,” Ms Harris said.
“If we could ever dig a well it would be life changing for that village.”
With COVID-19 it is more urgent than ever to bring a consistent water source to the village.
The conditions in the African country in terms of support and education about the pandemic are dire for the people living on the edges of society, she added.
Amongst all the hardship and daily toil of basic survival, Marion said, there is a sense of community like she has never experienced anywhere else. And that is one thing that guides her heart to continue to help lift them out of poverty.
When Ms Harris was invited by a woman with no hands to sit down at her table and served a cup of tea she sees life in that village is all about giving.
“They are all about ‘us’ and not ‘me’,” she said.
“They teach me what it is to be a community and care for one another. It is humbling.”
Ms Harris said she is grateful for the community support right here at home that helps Beacon East do its work.
The auction can be found on Beacon East Charity Facebook page. The fundraiser has a wide variety of items donated by many local businesses as well as some distinctive NHL paraphernalia which Marion hopes will tickle the fancy of some diehard hockey lovers. Bidding closes Sunday, March 14 at 7 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.