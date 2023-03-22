Our Space Onward and upward Charlotte MacAulay Charlotte MacAulay Reporter Author email Mar 22, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save So 2023 Hockeyville funding is no longer an option to garner funds to help upgrade the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris.Despite the hundreds of submissions by people passionate about their local rink, it didn’t make the top four in the country-wide competition. Oh well.But the campaign certainly did a good job of rallying residents in the area to show support and that in itself is an accomplishment.If that momentum can continue there is little doubt a fundraising campaign would be successful.Now with plans for upgrades possibly expanding the facility who knows what can be accomplished with a bit of community pride mixed in.Many of you may recall what transpired back in the late 1970s when plans for the Sportsplex were in the works to replace the outdated Souris Rink. A sportsman’s dinner was held with the likes of NHL legends Jacques Plante, Al MacAdam, Billy MacMillan, Hilliard Graves, Terry Harper and Gordie Drillon on the ticket.Couldn’t the same be done in the here and now? Why not?The ticket price will likely be a bit higher than the $10 a plate during that event, but a good cause is a good cause.Board member at the time Charlie Gillis said the dinner was a huge success and everyone involved organizers or not had to purchase a ticket.It would be worth exploring who among the hockey elite might be willing to come to town.And maybe there are some other innovative ideas the facility's many users can come up with to help fill the coffers.Eastern Kings Sportsplex - Take 2. 