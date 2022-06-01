When Mayor Ed MacAulay suggested asking the province to release Three Rivers from the amalgamation-era Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) last week, things got heated in a hurry around the council table.
There was significant opposition to amalgamation and this document made promises to both urban centres and unincorporated areas that helped bring everyone on board, so it’s no surprise people would get their hackles up.
Councillor Cody Jenkins, who represents Georgetown, accused the mayor of wanting to close the Kings County capital’s town office, which used to be their town hall, since the MoS requires full-time administrative services and the existing hours to remain.
The mayor strenuously denied wanting to do that. Regardless, there’s no question the Georgetown office must remain open to serve local residents.
One of the concerns from amalgamation was that Georgetown would become second fiddle to Montague. That impression isn’t helped by the fact the Georgetown office is now only open on Thursdays. Most of the staff who worked out of Georgetown have since relocated to the new town hall in Montague.
Coun Jenkins said he has already seen a reduction of services in the former town in the form of financial dealings at the office. A local resident spoke to that in April, expressing frustration about the office being closed when she walked there to pay her utility bill, and when it did open, struggling to get receipts for the payments.
Closing the office would be particularly inconvenient for elderly residents with mobility issues, especially if they don’t have a vehicle to drive the 15 minutes to Montague to deal with bills.
Meanwhile, Councillor David McGrath asked the mayor if this proposal signalled a desire to increase taxes, which was the first thing that came to my mind as well.
Three Rivers needs to find more revenue streams in the near future, but promises were made - particularly to the unincorporated areas - about not raising taxes.
Breaking that vow would make opponents of amalgamation even more certain that they were right all along.
