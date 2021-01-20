With Blue Monday tucked into our pockets (hopefully with holes in them) comes the anticipation of some semblance of normalcy in regard to provincial hockey championships this year.
Provincial weekends are earmarked for March 19-21 and 26-28, according to Hockey PEI.
One year ago the bottom had literally fallen out of minor hockey and ringette season schedules, never mind the finals.
Rinks locked their doors in mid-March, deep fryers released an early season-ending pfft in canteens and the only sounds heard from dressing rooms were the ghostly echoes of eager young athletes getting psyched up for their game.
There were a lot of Blue Mondays in the onset to spring last year.
For those unfamiliar with that lubricious date on the calendar (the third Monday in January), Blue Monday was determined by weather conditions, debt level following festive Christmas and New Years spending and winter-induced low motivational levels. Truthfully it was a sales tactic and no vaccine is required to circumvent its presumed ill effects.
That aside there is hope now, albeit cautious expectancy in regards to the tournaments set to determine the province’s best teams on the ice in 2020/21.
Unfortunately it doesn’t mean the boards surrounding the ice surface will be lined with cheerleading parents, friends and general purpose rink goers. We could still be a long time seeing the stands filled but at this point anything may be better than nothing.
That said this would be a proper time to salute team reps who have been live streaming games throughout the season. Many of these videographers are amateur but their efforts are well appreciated.
Regarding provincial competitions the Chief Public Health Office guidelines will determine how many people can be physically inside an arena but host locations will be expected to live stream games via the internet.
It’s unfortunate we can’t all be there since a large part of the game is fans offering encouragement from the sidelines. Nonetheless the bottom line is these sports are organized for the kids.
The most important result is not whether they win or lose a game, tournament or championships, it’s whether they learn (life) skills along the way and at the top of the list - had fun doing it.
Pshaw to Blue Mondays, there are provincials on the horizon!
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
