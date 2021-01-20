I’ll start this week by saying I’ve been around the curling club in Montague for a lot of years. Not as many as a few who played in the old club but close. I must add this is one of the highest membership years I can remember with 150 members so the club is alive with activity.
Down East Auto Parts Inc Team Night this week had Glen Coffin, Ernie Mutch and Sheila Coffin overpowering Ian Gillis, Garth Gillis, Erwin Morrison and Clifford McKenna. I’m not sure Glen even missed his normal skip Travis Coffin.
Island Construction Mixed had Larry Richards, Gail Greene, Steven MacLeod and Kaitlyn Greene in a struggle against Thomas Annear, Bev Harding, Eddie Donahoe and Joanne Donahoe. Thomas and teammates were relentless against Larry.
In Souris Tuesday night there was a full ice for the first draw. Lots of close games. Second draw had three games. I left halfway through but Fred Cheverie was up 8-1 after four ends over Wayne Townshend. I heard it ended 12-1. Playing with Fred were Shane MacClure, Alan Fay and Myles Rose. Wayne’s team consisted of Joanne Chisholm, Ian MacDonald and Scott McInnis. Travis ‘Shorty’ Jenkins was not around in the morning to pebble. The two pebblers were Alan Faye and Shane MacClure. This might have given them an advantage.
In the Competitive League, back in Montague, Matthew MacDonald, Steven MacLeod, Robert Campbell, and Wayne Jay are talking about hiring a team physiologist to regroup their team. This week the game only lasted four ends as they were overpowered by Keith Nabuurs, Bennett Crane, Robert Donahoe and Adam Nabuurs.
The King of Clubs is still in hiding and the deck is now down to four cards and a chance to win about $85,000. It’s going to be an exciting week at the club. You can get your tickets at the club Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am to 4 pm and Thursday from 9 am to 8 pm.
