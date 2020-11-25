The notion of a global village has been driven home this year, as a worldwide pandemic has had an impact unprecedented in the living memory of Canadians. Through lockdown, gradual reopening and further setbacks, and as concerns mount over what comes next, we have watched as countries the world over continue to deal with this situation. Some have been more successful than others, but the interconnectedness of our world makes us appreciate the global reach of COVID-19, and the global response to the challenge it represents.
Notwithstanding the value of a worldwide perspective, what is important now is what is happening in our own country and our own communities. We need to know what is safe in our own neighbourhoods, what actions our own public health authorities are recommending, are things around us getting better or worse? It’s good to hear about ongoing work on a cure or vaccine, but that doesn’t tell us whether we can meet with loved ones in person or on Zoom. Or whether we can invite our neighbours over, or just keep waving over the fence. For many of us, even with the world at our fingertips, that world seems to have gotten much smaller these last few months, making information about local conditions all the more important.
Thus, it was unexpected and disappointing when, on March 20th, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) announced it had suspended local TV evening news broadcasts. At a time when even the CBC acknowledged that “Canadians everywhere are desperate for good information and the latest developments as this crisis mounts”, the decision seemed nonsensical. But they did it nonetheless, with a vague assurance that “we hope to get them back on the air as soon as possible.”
The impact of the decision was felt most acutely in places like Prince Edward Island where, in the absence of any standalone CTV/ATV or Global News programming, CBC Compass is the only local evening TV news broadcast produced in the province. Fortunately, Prince Edward Island had daily and weekly newspapers, and local radio stations, to get their pandemic updates.
CBC Compass has done an outstanding job informing Islanders about the decisions their provincial health officials have made to address the pandemic and the advice from Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer for Prince Edward Island, who has often been interviewed by CBC Charlottetown. As a province with some of the worst internet connections in the country and a higher-than-average proportion of the population identified as seniors, the information provided by Compass has been essential for Islanders to prepare for and cope with the pandemic. Although they did indeed restore local news within the week in the face of public pressure, a dangerous precedent had been set.
Like everyone else at the time, the CBC was facing stress and uncertainty, so it might have been able to make a case for its decision (despite no private network taking such action). But although the announcement described the factors contributing to it, the decision itself was presented as a fait accompli. This is not how things are supposed to work.
All television broadcasters in Canada can only operate with a license granted by the federal government; consequently, the CBC operates under guidelines set out by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) as part of its license. Under these guidelines, the public broadcaster committed to “at least seven hours of local programming per week”, the only exceptions being special sporting events or statutory holidays. Moreover, the CRTC noted that “the CBC cannot reduce the level of local programming under seven hours without commission approval following a public process.”
However, prior to the CBC’s announcement, there was neither public process nor CRTC approval. Perhaps the broadcaster decided it was easier to get forgiveness than permission. In that respect, they were proven correct, for although the commission determined the CBC had acted in breach of its license agreement, it would face no penalty for doing so. And it’s not as if the commission is powerless to respond, or this was some sort of unforeseeable eventuality. The Broadcasting Act, the legislation that governs the relationship between the CBC and the CRTC, prescribes a course of action if the CBC does not live up to its commitments. Section 18(3) of the Act states:
The Commission may hold a public hearing, make a report, issue any decision and give any approval in connection with any complaint or representation made to the Commission or in connection with any other matter within its jurisdiction under this Act if it is satisfied that it would be in the public interest to do so.
Section 25(1) is even more explicit in the case of a contravention by the CBC itself:
Where the Commission is satisfied, after a public hearing on the matter, that the (Canadian Broadcasting) Corporation has contravened or failed to comply with any condition of a license referred to in the schedule, any order made under subsection 12(2) or any regulation made under this Part, the Commission shall forward to the Minister a report setting out the circumstances of the alleged contravention or failure, the findings of the Commission and any observations or recommendations of the Commission in connection therewith.
This grants the commission considerable latitude to act in such cases. I therefore wrote directly to the CRTC inquiring as to why they were not requiring the CBC to comply with the licence agreement. That they have plainly chosen not to is troubling to say the least.
Unless the Federal Minister of Heritage is prepared to intervene, the only recourse for Prince Edward Islanders will be the public hearings the commission will hold in January 2021 for the CBC license renewal application. Islanders may want to take part to ensure this situation doesn’t repeat itself and ask the commission why they failed to act in their time of greatest need.
The CBC is not just another television network. It receives over $1.2 billion in funding from Canadian taxpayers in order to fulfill its mandate. Part of that mandate is to keep Canadians informed, in good times and bad. For the CRTC to merely wave away the requirements it imposed on the broadcaster is appalling. Perhaps the CBC could have made a case in advance of its decision, but they chose not to even try, simply stating their reasons after the fact. The CBC claims that “prioritizing our local connections ... is the heart of our connection with Canadians.” But when it decided to abandon that priority, the public body to which it is responsible failed to hold it accountable, and that is unacceptable.
This isn’t just a matter of the CBC facing consequences for its past actions. Canada faces a second wave, with the same worry and uncertainty as the first. Canadians know that at the start of the pandemic, the CBC and CRTC failed them. In a future crisis, what will happen if our national institutions do not hold, but rather crumble at the first sign of trouble? Are the CBC and CRTC fair-weather friends, if they were not here to serve us when the need was the greatest? Who will hold the CBC and the CRTC to account for their actions?
Percy Downe,
Senator from Charlottetown
