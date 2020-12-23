Dear Universe: The ask for Christmas this year is elfin but yet significant.
As the coronavirus vaccine makes its way into the bodies of Canadians from coast to coast please inject compassion into the hearts of those choosing to accept it to respect those who do not.
The Island is small in geographic terms and all too often the populace errs in judging neighbours and friends.
Embracing the vaccine is a personal choice but those who decline share equal rights to make the choice based on their own personal rationale.
Please do not penalize those who disagree with the majority. Often it takes a greater measure of strength and courage to stand alone.
Or as American philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson theorized (not verbatim but close) “The challenge is to be yourself in a world that is trying to make you like everyone else.”
Many lessons could be learned during the pandemic if as students we were paying attention. The understanding and acceptance of a globally restrictive crisis was and continues to be as foreign as the millions of people spinning in its vortex.
These past six months have offered the opportunity to develop patience - an attribute that has inched its way to the top of a long list of challenges since March 2020.
From patience accolades emerge for our health care providers and small businesses who soldiered on despite uncertain economic times. On-again, off-again uncertainties tested the mettle of even the most established. We ask solace for them and their Christmas be blessed and restful.
For the volunteers who blanket their energy over the eastern PEI region like an impenetrable spring fog, we ask that wellness and renewed vitality enrich their lives in the days that follow.
Christmas may present itself in a different form this year but many positives remain to focus on and positives create happier people.
As December slowly slides into a new year it’s important to choose your words carefully and show compassion and appreciation for those around you. Otherwise we grow dormant and gain nothing.
Merry Christmas one and all.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
