The Souris skip made Phil MacDonald cry this week in the Monday night draw. Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin, Ernie Mutch and Sheila Coffin were relentless against Phil, Pat Doherty, Tammy MacDonald and Gordie MacDonald who were almost pointless.
Down by one with the hammer and facing Brian Harding, Marlis O’Rourke, Tom Perigo and Stephanie Perigo created a do-or-die situation against Jan Vandersteen, June Moyaert, Paul Deveau and Tracy MacLean. In the end Brian was happy winning a free drink.
In Souris on Tuesday night Huck Bailey kept up his torrid winning streak. In a back-and-forth game that came down to the last stone Bailey and his teammates Dave Fletcher, Tracy Warren and Shelby McInnis defeated Roland MacDonald, Jimmy Whitty and skip Cara Eastman.
Travis Coffin, Glen Coffin, Kyle Kickham, and Alan Faye had the tightest game of the night Wednesday against Jeff Nelson, Kevin Stonefield and Brian Annear. In the end, cool-as-can-be Jeff made a beautiful draw to end the game in a tie.
Thursday was trivia night once again after a month-and-a-half shutdown. As always, I was torn between watching curling and participating in trivia, but my game of the night was Howard MacNeill, Bev Harding and Tom Perigo struggling against Leonard Doyle, Jim MacPhee and Brian Crane. Not that Howard’s team played bad but Leonard’s team missed nothing.
The King of Clubs started with a new deck Thursday evening and already the pot is up to $5,556.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.