Jordan Stevenson made a triumphant return to the Kings County Baseball League with a masterful one-hit complete game shutout to lead the Peakes ‘Bogside’ Bombers to an 8-0 victory over the Cardigan ‘Will Miller Enterprises’ Clippers. The game was at MacDonald Field in Peakes.
The game was much closer than the score indicated.
Stevenson and Clipper mound man Joel MacEachern were locked in a pitcher’s duel until the sixth inning. Jack MacKenzie’s RBI single gave Peakes a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. The Bombers got a couple of splendid defensive plays by the third and second baseman Jake MacLaren and Tyson MacInnis to keep Cardigan off the scoreboard. In the sixth inning Tyson MacInnis lined a hard double to the outfield scoring two runs. It was followed by a bloop liner over shortstop by Dillon Doucette scoring another two runs. Stevenson struck out 10 in the game. MacEachern went 6 1/3 and was charged with two earned runs. Liam Laybolt had the only Clipper hit. Peakes improves to 3-1 while Cardigan slips to 2-3.
The Clippers defeated Northside Brewers last Wednesday 6-3.
As well, last Wednesday, Morell Chevies handed the Alley Stratford Athletics their first loss of the season with a 5-1 road victory at MacNeill Field in Stratford. Tanner MacLean allowed four hits while striking out nine to earn the complete game win. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Stratford recorded the only run off MacLean. Dom Ryan’s RBI single scored Jacob Smith. Morell matched that run in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Dylan McKenna. Singles by McKenna, Logan and Ben MacDougall and a double by Logan Gallant led to four more runs in the Chevie seventh.
Taylor Larkin was the Chevies' top batter with a homer, double and single in four trips. Logan MacDougall batted 2/3 and McKenna went 2/4 with two runs scored. Nate Roman tossed a complete game for Stratford in taking the loss. Randy Taylor was the A’s top batter, hitting 2/3 with a double. The Chevies improved to 3-1 while the first place Athletics fall to 6-1.
Charlottetown Jays won their first game of the new season beating the PEI Youth Selects 2-1 last Wednesday at Memorial Field. John ‘Poochie’ Burke was in fine form. Burke allowed only the one run and three hits. Charlottetown scored both their runs in the sixth inning for the win. The Jays now stand with a 1-2 record. Kendall Burns had two hits for the Selects.
Future games - There are three 6:30 pm starts this Wednesday: Alley Stratford Athletics go to MacDonald Field to take on the Bombers and the Clippers play the Brewers at Church Field in Morell. Morell Chevies go to Memorial Field to take on Charlottetown Jays.
Friday evening has a double header with the Chevies and PEI Youth Selects scheduled. The first game starts at 6:30 pm followed by game two.
One game is on tap for Sunday. Peakes finish off a home-and-home two-game stand as they travel to MacNeill Field. Game time is 2 pm.
Domino’s Pizza Player of the Week goes to one of the older guys. John ‘Poochie’ Burke earns the free pizza with his solid performance last week in limiting the Selects to one run and only three hits.
