As of January 31 the wait could be over for many adult adoptees and natural families who are searching for information.
But the province needn’t pat itself on the back too much for the so-called open adoption records legislation.
There are still many barriers in place for some, in the form of vetoes and no-contact undertakings.
If a veto is placed on a file that means the other party is denied information on their birth or information on their child’s adoption.
The stated reasoning behind this is that people were promised privacy. There is no evidence of such promises.
The no-contact undertaking is nothing less than criminalizing those looking for information. It is presuming criminal intent and frankly is an insult to the thousands of people who just want access to their own information.
Excuses are only muddying the waters. The opening of records is about the right to information - full stop. It has nothing whatsoever to do with right to privacy.
Another issue is the fact adoptees will not be receiving all the information or even a copy of their birth registration. Rather they will receive bits and pieces of information from the document.
It is their birth registration, yet they aren’t permitted or entitled to have it.
The thinking behind this is archaic.
Every other Canadian citizen is entitled to have a copy of their birth certificate.
There will not be truly open records until governments around the world realize they are infringing on peoples’ rights by only dispensing hand-picked pieces of their records.
For those who will have success in their quest for answers, I am happy for you.
For those who are met with a brick wall of bureaucracy keep searching. Make sure government knows how the obstacles they have put in place are affecting you and your family.
Charlotte MacAulay
