The year 2020 is unlike any before. We’re not travelling. We’re not gathering. We focus on the little things in life, perhaps more than ever. COVID has changed just about everything, but it can’t stop our annual tossing of political presents to politicians on the naughty and nice list.
O’Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson enjoyed a solid fall sitting. His casual Island delivery is an effective tool in quizzing Health Minister James Aylward. One thing Henderson will never be described as is a style maven. It hit a particularly distracting level when he opted for a black and bright yellow, horizontal stripe tie. The only living being that can pull off such an eyesore is a honeybee. Rob Henderson is no honeybee.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s lovely to cheer for your favourite team, the Boston Bruins, but the tie clearly falls into the bad idea/poor execution file. We gift this member of the Liberal Third Party colours that are timeless, classic and always in vogue - blue and white, as in Maple Leafs forever.
The Green Opposition has struggled to find a consistent rhythm in the King era. All Green MLAs are smart and some have quickly picked up the cut-and-thrust of legislative debate. But others are less effective, at times appearing to lecture Islanders. What’s missing is a foil that resonates and a laser-like focus on COVID related issues. Islanders care about one thing - surviving the virus. Anything else is a distraction, especially if there is not a clear association to our efforts to defeat the virus. In the spirit of Christmas (and the selfish desire to make politics a little more entertaining) I offer Greens an issue to differentiate themselves. Subject to be determined.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has always been a bit of an actor. He enjoys moments and symbols, but often his over-compensation results in public ridicule. Like the time two years ago he and his family took a questionable official trip to India during which they wore traditional attire - over and over. Once might be a good idea, but not repeatedly. Our prime minister was mocked in India for being “Too Indian, even for an Indian.”
But the capper occurred in June when asked about Donald’s Trump’s reaction to the murder of George Floyd. Trudeau either didn’t expect the question or was trying to appear thoughtful while searching for the right words. A modest pause is acceptable. Twenty-one seconds of silence screamed the PM’s aversion to provoke the ire of the tyrannical American president. We gift the PM a VHS copy of The Wizard of Oz to learn how to ditch the Cowardly Lion act.
PC Economic Growth and Tourism Minister Matt MacKay has a reputation as a low-key, effective minister who earned kudos for quickly rolling out COVID related programs. But it was a social media post in the midst of the initial lockdown that endeared him to thousands. They shared his pain. The lockdown kept Islanders from visiting their favourite hair salon. The ‘natural’ colour shown the world was giving way to roots that told a different shade of truth.
In a moment of brutal honesty, MacKay admitted dying his hair. The minister didn’t want premature grey spilling the secret. Islanders near and far - the revelation made national news - clapped back at his colourful courage. To MacKay we offer a bottle of Grecian Formula and to slightly paraphrase Rocket Richard from his famous commercial: The minister gets ‘two minutes for looking so good.’
You never wish anyone ill but this year we must offer Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay the gift of defeat or retirement. No not his. MacAulay was elected in 1988 and is the second longest serving MP in the House of Commons. No one remembers the second longest serving MP. The Dean of the House, well that’s another story altogether. It’s a title that lingers long after a political career is over. So for MacAulay, we offer a prod to the nearest exit for the only member with seniority, a Bloc Québécois MP whose goal is the breakup of Canada.
Finally, we wish Dr Heather Morrison and Premier Dennis King the gift of a deep, uninterrupted by COVID, worry-free sleep. We’ve all learned 2020 is about the little things.
Sleep well, all.
Merry Christmas
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.