The message from AccessAbility Week is ‘Disability Inclusion 2021: Leaving no one behind’.
Whether we are talking about people with disabilities having equal opportunity to employment or something that should be as basic as accessible parking or recreational venues, all steps taken towards inclusion are crucial.
Making that happen isn’t always top of mind, however. But it should be.
Take for example the discussion over whether or not the province will follow through on plans to close off a popular beach access road in Beach Point.
For many the consequences aren’t fair. Able-bodied beach goers will be faced with a longer trek to get to the sandy part of the beach on hot sunny days or to witness the picturesque sunset in the evening.
And for others, closing off the access road will mean much more. For them there will be no more beach days and images of colourful sunsets will be intercepted by distance.
It’s not okay for anyone, especially when there is a perfectly good solution to be had. (See story page 1)
Over the past several years beaches across PEI have become more and more accessible, some featuring a wheelchair ramp right to the water’s edge.
Imagine how much you enjoy your trips to the shore. Now put yourself in the shoes of someone who can’t get there through no fault of their own.
Summer is short on PEI and it’s shameful to deprive anyone from taking advantage of it.
