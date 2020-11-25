It’s that time of year again when The Graphic does a shout-out for Christmas-themed stories.
As in past years as many stories as possible will be published in our special Christmas issue.
The rules are simple: the story can be fact or fiction. Please include your name, address and phone number (only your name and where you live will be published) and include a photo relevant to the story or one of yourself if either is available.
The deadline for entries is Wednesday, December 10 which will roll around quickly.
The Graphic welcomes back long-time and well-respected Hugh MacDonald of Brudenell to judge the entries. The former poet laureate, editor and award-winning Canadian poet and children’s author has volunteered his time to read all entries and choose his favourites.
The author of the top story in the adult category will receive $100 and the top children’s entry will be awarded $50.
COVID may be affecting many activities and events these days but something it can’t influence is the creative juices required to share a memory or tell a tale. Please send your entries to editor@peicanada.com or mail to PO Box 72, Montague, PE C0A 1R0 or Fax 902-838-4392.
If you have any questions give us a call at 902-838-2515.
Those who do, continue to do
The spirit of the Christmas season is ramping up particularly among volunteer groups.
The lead-up to the holidays this year is like no other in the sense personal contact and travel is limited.
While many special projects are still doable in the weeks before December, the situation creates challenges for those lending a helping hand in canvassing for donations or organizing fundraisers.
Full credit goes to the minds working overtime to create new methods while still respecting Health PEI protocols.
One initiative that is noticeably absent in its original format is Be a Santa to a Senior.
However, like so many others such as Souris’ always-popular Christmas parade; food banks, Lions Clubs’ holiday packages and countless more, alternative initiatives are being created.
Hats off to all these folks and the scores of volunteers who will make life more enjoyable for others - especially in this challenging time.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
