“We did not live up to our Christianity when running the home.”
This was part of a statement of apology from a religious order in Ireland in charge of one of the many mother and baby homes where atrocities occurred for decades.
It is a bit of an understatement. Considering the fact there are no burial records for close to 3,000 babies who died in these homes and there is evidence of at least one mass grave in an abandoned sewer system in the town of Taum where an estimated 796 children are buried, organizations that ran these homes need to be held accountable for what happened.
A more fitting quote would be they did not live up to their humanity, never mind their Christianity.
The apology comes after the release of a government report on mother and baby homes, instigated by the discovery of the mass grave by a local historian.
Reports, inquiries and commissions are being sought in countries across the globe to shine a spotlight on atrocities of the past.
In Canada the most prevalent one is the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Released in 2015, the report mandate was to acknowledge residential school experiences, impacts and consequences and to work towards healing and making sure those events don’t continue to happen.
There is no doubt First Nations people across the globe have been marginalized for far too long and that has to change.
But there are many other groups in society that have been marginalized.
Unmarried mothers and their children are one of those groups and their truth has been hidden in shame for decades.
In the past decade, the truth of how governments and religious organizations mistreated and shut away unmarried mothers and their children is coming to light.
And it is high time.
Released last week, the 3,000 page report from Ireland reveals truths of how state and religious organizations mistreated these people as if they were not worthy of being human.
Much to-do is always made about the formal apologies that follow these reports, but an apology means absolutely nothing. It is action that matters.
Survivors don’t want to hear “we are sorry.” They want acknowledgment of course, but accountability is what matters.
People died in very questionable circumstances and there is no question violations of human rights happened to both the children and their mothers.
Saying things like “that is the way things were at the time” won’t cut it.
This report needs to be forwarded to the International Criminal Court.
