I have not seen my kids or grandkids for quite some time. All live in Ontario, and the last time I saw them was in January, and honestly I don’t know when I’ll see them again. I’m hoping for early summer. It is what it is.
What plays on me a bit though is my grandkids are growing up and I’ve been just a face on a screen to them for almost a year now. I’m changing, they’re changing. They’re rapidly growing up. If I’m lucky enough to see them again in, let’s say, July, then my youngest granddaughter, Savannah will be two. She was six months old last time I saw her in person. I needed some kind of memorable video moment to keep me imprinted in their minds. Something big, something with a wow factor. I had nothing.
I got my first set of drums over 50 years ago. I kicked around in a couple of bands in my youth, and was part of a band made up of co-workers from the TV station I worked at in Kitchener for about six years in the 1990s. After I moved to Toronto in 2000, my drums went into storage. When I permanently moved to PEI, I set them up in a back room downstairs where they were pretty much in bits and pieces. Until last week.
At the very best, I describe myself as a mediocre garage band drummer. That might even be pushing it. But I do have some very talented friends. Going back to when I first got my kit, I used to jam with a high school friend. He went on to become a great musician and fantastic guitar player. I, on the other hand, worked on staying mediocre.
Out of the blue, he contacted me from Kitchener, Ontario last week wondering if I would be interested in recording a song with him and his bass player.
Depending on your level of social media use, you may have seen many famous bands, singers and the not so famous, but still great musicians, post music videos on Youtube, Facebook and the like. Everybody involved records their portion remotely, and then it’s all edited together. The finished product usually has the screen filled with five or six boxes of video, each showing someone playing their instrument.
I accepted the offer to do this, and we selected a song I was familiar with playing from my old band days. I quickly discovered the process was far from simple. In order to get the best sound, my drums had to be mic’d up. I’d never done that. So, I rented some mics, a mixer, an interface for my computer and set it all up. My friend then sent me a track of the song which he and his friend had recorded without drums. My job was to drum along to the track, record the audio and video on my computer and send it back. It took a good two days of testing and retesting to get the sound right. Yes, frustration was a given.
Then, I made a lot of mistakes while trying to record my part. Each time, I had to stop the song in my headphones, get up, go over to the computer, stop the video recording, then start the recording, walk back to my drums, start the music track again and begin another attempt. But, finally, it clicked. I sent my part to my friend, who edited it all together; my drumming and the two of them playing a total of six guitars and a harmonica. My pals are such accomplished musicians, the finished version looked and sounded pretty good, if not great. I sent it to my kids. They showed it to their kids - my grandkids. They loved it.
And that’s how you become a ‘cool grandpa’ despite being 1,600 kilometres away.
