It’s difficult to imagine navigating these past months without the support of others - family, friends, community. In almost all aspects of life, the pandemic has highlighted the value of being together, caring for each other and embracing collaboration. In so many ways, finding places of connection has offered light, sparked creativity and encouraged many of us to keep looking forward.
In this spirit, we’re delighted to announce a new partnership that is supporting the presentation of live performance on our stage this February.
Kings Playhouse and Young at Heart Theatre have partnered to present: Fascinating February at Kings Playhouse. The month features a Sunday afternoon concert series, Cooking Classes for all ages, art classes and Arts at Your Door presentations throughout our community.
This weekend kicks off our programming.
Saturday, February 6 at 10:30 am, we welcome Creative Kitchen’s Chef Jen McKenna for our first in the series ‘Cooking Together’. Saturday’s class will feature an in-person cooking class for children ages 6-12. With the support of the Province of PEI’s Food Security Program, classes are offered free of charge, however, class size is limited and pre-registration is required.
Saturday, February 6 at 3:30 pm, Ann Clow offers Art Expressions - Acrylic Painting Classes for adults. This class was originally scheduled for December, but COVID restrictions have moved it to this new date. Everyone is welcome to this class that will teach painting techniques for all levels of experience. Registration is required.
Our Sunday afternoon concert series begins on February 7 at 2 pm, featuring beloved Island group Treble with Girls. With the support of the Community Foundations of Canada, New Horizons for Seniors and the Province of PEI, this concert will be filmed and a video and audio recording will be sent to nursing homes, manors and community care facilities.
We believe in the tremendous benefits of live performance, and our desire is to make our programming as accessible as possible. This is a Pay What You Wish event, but seating is limited and registration is required.
Throughout Fascinating February, we invite you to visit our gallery and view an uplifting fine art exhibit featuring works by Carolyn Hessinger, Connie O’Brien and Kathy Stuart.
The arts have offered a great source of refuge these past few months. Many of us have spent countless hours finding comfort in music, film, television and art. We’re so grateful to be able to offer live art for you in the weeks ahead, and we hope that you will join us for the moments of connection and joy that it is sure to bring.
For more information about any of our upcoming shows or events, visit: www.kingsplayhouse.com, call 1 888 346 5666 or visit us at 65 Grafton Street in Georgetown.
