Although his NHL career did not pan out as hoped, Murray River native Brandon Gormley continues to play hockey at a high level in Europe.
After a spectacular run with Frolunda in Sweden, easily one of the top five leagues in the world, the 28-year-old defenceman will get a new test in Germany’s top league with the Straubing Tigers.
Gormley’s skill set on defence lends itself well to European hockey, where there is more focus on talent than physicality. Playing across the pond allows him to keep playing the game for a living, while experiencing a different culture in countries he may never have lived in otherwise - although pandemic lockdowns will prevent him from seeing much of Germany for the near future.
It’s not unheard of for players to get another crack at the NHL after working on their game in Europe for a few years, so it’s too early to shut the door on a possible return for Gormley down the road. Either way, he has accomplished plenty in his career to make his hometown proud.
Gormley has established himself as a winner, from a Midget AAA championship in Saskatchewan to winning the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship and the Memorial Cup with the Moncton Wildcats, and earning a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2012 World Junior Championship.
In Europe, he’s won the Spengler Cup, the Swedish Hockey League championship and the Champions Hockey League twice.
NHL or not, eastern PEI is proud.
Josh Lewis
