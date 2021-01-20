Would you support your 6-year-old child’s dream to become a top scholar?
I guess your answer is “Yes”. Right?
That’s what I did. I supported my child and that’s the reason I am here on this beautiful island.
Evan was six then. One day, while we were in the dining room, he whispered into my ear, as if he wanted to share the biggest secret of his life.
“I want to be a monk,” he said.
I was shocked, really shocked! I replied, “Why do you want to be a monk?”
Without hesitation Evan responded, “I want to train my mind.”
“What do you mean by training your mind?” I asked. He replied with only a smile, and left me with a lot of questions in my mind.
At that time we lived in Shanghai, a place where religion is not very popular. At that time we had never really been exposed to any religion, neither had my son. We seldom talked about our belief. So I didn’t understand why he wanted to be a monk, how to become a monk or what a monk even was, but I knew I wanted to support him. For the next two years, I tried hard to resolve all the mysteries. Throughout this time, Evan expressed firmly his wish to become a monk ASAP.
Through my exploration, I realized what he wanted to be is a monk, a type of scholar, one who learns to train the mind, to develop compassion and wisdom throughout his whole life. But where did he get this idea from? He had never seen or read any book about monks. I began to believe this might be a mission from his past life.
Therefore, we began to study more of Buddha’s teachings to understand more about Evan’s dream of becoming a monk. We sent Evan to a private elementary school, to see if he could stay in a typical education system, but he still insisted he wanted to be a monk. Eventually, after having a couple of interviews with the monastery for both him and us, Evan was accepted to go to the monastery’s summer camp. We saw his smiles and happiness from his heart. It looks like he found his ‘home’. Later, Evan joined the monastery and he is super happy.
I still become emotional when I recall those earlier years. Evan was a super sweet boy and always tried to help me understand his decision. Living apart has always been difficult as we are a very close family. Before, my two boys had never even attended stay-away summer camps. It became even more difficult, when two years later, my older son Kevin decided to join the monastery as well.
With both boys studying in the monastery, we eventually reunited on this beautiful island, which we now call home. It has been a magical journey for us to settle here.
If anyone asked if I’ve ever regretted supporting my children’s decisions; firmly and with a big smile, I would tell them, “Of course not!”
I look forward to sharing more in the future. For now, I would like to say thank you for welcoming us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.